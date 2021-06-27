Grandal is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Game 2 against the Mariners on Sunday.
The 32-year-old caught the final six frames of Saturday's suspended contest, and he'll shift to first base for the second game with Jose Abreu (knee) sitting out. Grandal went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a walk and a run during Game 1.
More News
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Shifts to first base•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Blasts 12th homer•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Slugs three-run homer•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: On bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Not in lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Socks two-run shot•