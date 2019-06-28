White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Absence could be brief

Manager Rick Renteria said Moncada (knee) could be used in an emergency Friday, and could return to the lineup Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Moncada was held out of Friday's lineup after fouling a ball off his knee in the White Sox's last game Wednesday, but based on his manager's comments, he does not appear to be facing any sort of extended absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories