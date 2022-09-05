Moncada (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. He won't start in the White Sox's series opener with the Mariners but is available off the bench, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada sustained a left hamstring strain in late August but will rejoin the active roster following a minimal IL stint. The 27-year-old hit .184 with two home runs, a triple, a double, 13 RBI and six runs over 24 games in August and should reclaim his job as the primary third baseman for the White Sox now that he's fully healthy.