Moncada (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

Moncada ended up needing just the minimum 10-day stay on the disabled list. Prior to his injury, he was managing to overcome the highest strikeout rate in the league among qualified hitters (37.1 percent) to post a very solid .263/.359/.509 line, thanks largely to the second-highest hard-hit rate in the league (51.5 percent). It's hardly a surprising combination for the young second baseman, but which aspect of his game wins out in the end remains to be seen. Jose Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday in a corresponding move.