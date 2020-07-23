Moncada (illness) was activated from the injured list Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Moncada missed the start of summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but he appears on track to be ready for Friday's season opener after responding well to activity over the past week. He hit .315 with 25 homers and 10 steals in 132 games last season.
