Moncada (back) was activated Friday from the 10-day injured list.

Moncada is set to return to action for the White Sox in Friday night's series opener against the visiting Astros after missing a full month due to lingering lower-back discomfort. He was off to an encouraging start before the early-season injury, boasting a .308/.325/.564 batting line with two home runs and four doubles through nine games. He'll hit cleanup Friday.

More News