Moncada went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Moncada was back in the lineup after missing two games due to a right knee contusion, playing against his former team for the first time. The rookie, who batted cleanup for the third time in the last five games, has gone 10 straight at-bats without a hit while striking out six times.