White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Adopting aggressive approach
Moncada will be more aggressive in his at-bats this season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "I'm going to try to keep my same approach, but be more aggressive with the borderline pitches, defend the strike zone better, and make more contact. I learned from last year. It's something I can improve, and elevate my offense to another level," said Moncada.
In addition to handling a position change from second base to third, Moncada vows not to be too picky at the plate. He made headlines last season when he led the AL in strikeouts with 217 (33.4 K%). Moncada and the White Sox feel his keen eye for the strike zone led to allowing hittable, borderline pitches go by for strikes.
