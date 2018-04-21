Moncada went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 10-0 loss to the Astros.

Moncada has kick-started his running game, having stolen a base in four straight contests. Prior to this run, he had not attempted a steal over his first 12 games. There's still too much swing-and-miss in his plate appearances, but Moncada gets his share of walks and opportunities to steal bags.