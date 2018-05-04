White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Available off bench Thursday
Moncada (hamstring) was available as a pinch hitter Thursday, but did not play in the White Sox's 6-5 win over the Twins, Andy Martinez of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Manager Rick Renteria said Moncada, who was removed from a game Wednesday due to the hamstring, was held out of Thursday's lineup as a precaution. There's a good chance the second baseman will be back in the lineup Friday against Minnesota.
