White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Monday that Moncada is still dealing with a bruised rib but didn't suffer a concussion as a result of his collision during Team Cuba's loss Sunday to Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Though prior reports suggested Moncada came away from the collision with a head injury, Grifol affirmed a day later that the infielder was dealing with an injury only to his midsection. It's not clear when Moncada might be ready to play in a game, but at this stage, the rib injury isn't believed to be anything that will affect his Opening Day availability.