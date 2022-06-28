The White Sox reinstated Yoan Moncada (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Infield prospect Lenyn Sosa was sent back to Triple-A Charlotte to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Moncada, who was sidelined for the minimum amount of time with a right hamstring strain. Moncada should recapture his everyday role at third base, but the 27-year-old has thus far been a major disappointment for those that invested in him in fantasy drafts. In addition to being limited to just 29 games thus far due to injuries, Moncada is hitting .179 with three home runs, no stolen bases, 12 RBI and eight runs across 113 plate appearances.