Moncada (hand) is batting second and playing third base Monday against the Twins.
A bruised hand kept the third baseman out of all three weekend games against the Tigers, but he returns to begin the series in Minnesota. Moncada went 7-for-20 with two RBI and four walks in his last six games before the injury.
