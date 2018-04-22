White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in action Sunday
Moncada (hamstring) will start at second base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Astros.
Moncada made just one plate appearance in Saturday's 10-1 loss before being removed with a tight left hamstring. It was always believed that the injury was a mild one, and Moncada's inclusion in the lineup a day later suggests his early exit Saturday was mostly precautionary. Assuming he escapes Sunday's contest without any setbacks, Moncada looks like a safe fantasy option heading into the White Sox's eight-game slate this week.
