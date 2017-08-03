White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in action Thursday
Moncada (knee) is batting cleanup and starting at second base Thursday against the Red Sox.
The top prospect is good to go after missing a pair of games due to a knee contusion he suffered in Monday's contest against the Blue Jays. Moncada, who is slashing just .105/.261/.263 in 12 games for the White Sox this season, will look to get things going as he faces Rick Porcello in his return to the lineup.
