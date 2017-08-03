Moncada (knee) is batting cleanup and starting at second base Thursday against the Red Sox.

The top prospect is good to go after missing a pair of games due to a knee contusion he suffered in Monday's contest against the Blue Jays. Moncada, who is slashing just .105/.261/.263 in 12 games for the White Sox this season, will look to get things going as he faces Rick Porcello in his return to the lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast