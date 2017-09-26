White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in action Tuesday
Moncada (shin) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Moncada was held out of Monday's game in order to rest and recover, and it appears the day off had the desired effect. Moncada will play second and hit second for the White Sox on Tuesday night.
