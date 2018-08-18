White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in leadoff spot
Moncada batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run in Friday's 9-3 win over the Royals.
Moncada returned to the top of the order after manager Rick Renteria had dropped him to the lower-third of the order last week, even though he was just 4-for-16 with two walks and nine strikeouts in five games. Renteria told Phil Rogers of the Chicago Tribune that regardless of the number of strikeouts piling up, Moncada still has a good eye and can get on base. "We'll continue to maneuver and manage that situation for him," Renteria said. "As long as we don't feel or I don't feel he's really being hindered in terms of his confidence and things of that nature, we'll continue to do what we can to help him out." Moncada leads MLB with 172 strikeouts and is hitting just .144 with a .264 on-base percentage since the All-Star break.
