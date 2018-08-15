White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in Wednesday's lineup
Moncada (teeth) will man second base and bat seventh against Detroit on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Moncada underwent part one of a root canal Tuesday and will head back to the dentist for part two Thursday during the club's scheduled off day. Due to his appearance in Wednesday's starting lineup, he may also be available for Friday's series opener against Kansas City following Thursday's procedure.
