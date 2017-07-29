Moncada batted cleanup for the first time in his career Friday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI-double in a 9-3 loss to the Indians.

Manager Rick Renteria is experimenting with Moncada, having him hit out of several spots in the batting order. He's also batted second, fifth and sixth since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte. More important than where Moncada hits in the lineup is the lineup as a whole. The players around him in the order will have more impact on his production, and there just isn't much to fear about the White Sox, who twice this week have broken up no-hitters in the fifth inning. Over the last five games, Chicago has scored 12 runs and hit .201.