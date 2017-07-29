White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Bats cleanup Friday
Moncada batted cleanup for the first time in his career Friday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI-double in a 9-3 loss to the Indians.
Manager Rick Renteria is experimenting with Moncada, having him hit out of several spots in the batting order. He's also batted second, fifth and sixth since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte. More important than where Moncada hits in the lineup is the lineup as a whole. The players around him in the order will have more impact on his production, and there just isn't much to fear about the White Sox, who twice this week have broken up no-hitters in the fifth inning. Over the last five games, Chicago has scored 12 runs and hit .201.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Launches first career homer•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Showing good plate approach•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Moves into two hole•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Drives in four Friday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Goes hitless in season debut•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Batting sixth in team debut•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...