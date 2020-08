Moncada batted leadoff for the first time this season in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Cleveland. He went 1-for-5 with a solo home run.

Moncada has been entrenched at the second spot in the batting order -- that's where he primarily hit during his breakout 2019 season -- and no reason was given for him replacing Luis Robert, who hit well at leadoff the previous seven games. The home run was Moncada's third and extended his hitting streak to six games. He's hit safely in 11 of 14 games.