Moncada's absence from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins is due to the fact that his right shoulder is "barking" according to manager Tony La Russa, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Moncada has been in a bit of a slump lately, which could potentially be related to the shoulder issue. The exact nature and severity of the injury are unclear. Leury Garcia will make at least one start at the hot corner in his absence.
