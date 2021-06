Moncada (illness) is out again Tuesday as he deals with a sinus infection, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada will miss his third game in the last four days, and is day-to-day with the sinus infection. It's unclear when exactly he'll return to the lineup, but Leury Garcia will fill in at third base Tuesday and figures to do so until Moncada is back in action.