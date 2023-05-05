Moncada (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The team hasn't indicated how long they plan on keeping Moncada on assignment, but it's a promising sign nonetheless for the 27-year-old third baseman. Moncada was slashing .308/.325/.564 through 40 plate appearances before back soreness forced him onto the injured list April 11.
