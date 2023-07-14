Moncada (back) is beginning his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Jake Burger, who has been playing third base with Moncada on the shelf, has had the better overall season, but Burger is hitting .176 with three home runs and a 32 percent strikeout rate over his last 20 games. Given how much Moncada struggled (78 wRC+, 0.18 BB/K) before the injury, the club may opt to give him a longer rehab assignment than usual to see if he can get into a rhythm at the plate.