Moncada started a third base at hit lead off in his first game of spring training in Saturday's loss to the A's. He went 2-for-3 with a double.

Manager Rick Renteria said Moncada could start at third base to begin the season and it looks like he'll get a test at the hot corner this spring. If Moncada moves to third base, Yolmer Sanchez would slide over to second base.