White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Begins rehab stint

Moncada (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

After some uncertainty surrounding a timetable, it's encouraging to see that the 24-year-old is ready to begin playing in games again. Barring any setbacks, Moncada could rejoin the major-league club as early as Monday.

