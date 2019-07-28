White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Big night against Twins
Moncada went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Twins.
He did commit an error that led to Minnesota's only run on the night, but Moncada more than made up for the defensive gaffe at the plate. Over his last 10 games, the 24-year-old is slashing .325/.372/.700 with four homers and 10 RBI, a surge that has gotten him to the 20-HR plateau for the first time in his career.
