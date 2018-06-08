White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Bounces back Thursday
Moncada went 1-for-4 with an RBI-double in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Twins.
One night after going 0-for-5 with five strikeouts, Moncada made contact in all four plate appearances Thursday. Moncada has hit safely in 17 of his last 23 games, but is batting just .215 over that run and .242 for the season, despite a generous .347 average on balls in play. Making contact remains an issue for the 23-year-old second baseman, who has struck out in nearly 34 percent of his plate appearances.
