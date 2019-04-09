Moncada went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs in a 10-5 loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old went a bit cold over the weekend, going 1-for-14 in the three games prior to Tuesday, but it's nice to see the youngster avoid a prolonged streak. He's had a strong start, hitting .326 with a .628 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this season. He also has three homers and 11 runs in 10 games.