White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Candidate to lead off
Moncada is a candidate to open the year as the White Sox's leadoff hitter, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
He is leading off Friday, and it's easy to see why the White Sox might view him as their best option at the top of the order. He has high-end speed, and even though he hit just .231 last season, he walked at a 12.6 percent clip that resulted in a .338 OBP. Moncada will get his counting stats whether he is hitting first or in a run-producing spot, but he may get more opportunities to run out of the leadoff spot. The other top internal option to lead off is center fielder Charlie Tilson.
