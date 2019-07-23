White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Cleans up with aplomb
Moncada slotted in as the cleanup hitter Monday and went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in a 9-1 win over the Marlins.
Moncada singled in a run in the first inning then bashed his career-high 18th homer two at-bats later to give Chicago a 7-1 lead. He entered the game with just 13 plate appearances batting fourth in the order, all coming in 2017. White Sox manager Rick Renteria, understanding his team is unlikely to make the playoffs, told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that they team is the "discovery zone" right now. "We're starting to see some of these guys in different positions, see what they're going to be able to do," said the manager. If Moncada continues to bat cleanup, he'll be in a better position to drive in runs. He has 56 RBI, five shy of the career-best 61 set in 2018.
