White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Moncada (back) has been cleared to play in Thursday's opener against the Astros, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The White Sox were holding off announcing anything until Moncada got through a workout Wednesday and evidently that went off without a hitch. The third baseman had been dealing with a little lower-back stiffness. Moncada will be trying to bounce back from a dreadful 2022 campaign which saw him post just a .626 OPS.