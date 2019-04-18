Moncada (head) will start at third base and bat second Thursday against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada was removed from Wednesday's series finale with the Royals shortly after being struck in the left side of the head by an errant throw in the fifth inning. His removal was merely precautionary, as Moncada passed all concussion tests and reported only minor dizziness and a headache after the hit to the helmet. Moncada told Scott Merkin of MLB.com he felt "much better" after waking up Thursday morning, so he'll be free to fill his usual everyday duties for the White Sox moving forward.