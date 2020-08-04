Moncada went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.

He blasted his second homer of the year off Corey Knebel in the ninth inning to give the White Sox an insurance run in the comeback win. Moncada has reached base in all nine games he's played to begin the season, slashing .351/.442/.595, and while the sample size is very small, his 14.0 percent walk rate would be a career high -- offering a very encouraging sign of skill growth for the 25-year-old.