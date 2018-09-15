Moncada went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-6 win over the Orioles.

Moncada had been dealing with a sore hip leading up to Friday's game, but apparently Thursday's off day was the right remedy. This was his fourth multi-hit game in the last 13, a stretch in which he's hitting .313 (15-for-48) with a 22.6 K%. For the league leader in strikeouts (196), that strikeout rate is a great improvement on his season-long 33.1 K%.