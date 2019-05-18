White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Collects two hits, RBI
Moncada went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 10-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
Moncada was part the White Sox's lone rally when they plated two in the third inning after Toronto jumped out to a 7-0 lead. The soon-to-be 23-year-old is up to 29 RBI through 42 games, a much better pace than 2018 when he didn't drive in his 29th run until the 69th game on June 24. Part of that is due to taking him out of the leadoff spot where RBI opportunities aren't as plentiful, but the major reason for his increased run production is that he's been swinging at hittable pitches that he let pass by last season. He's averaged 3.85 pitches per plate appearance this season, down from 4.11 last year, while making more consistent contact when swinging.
