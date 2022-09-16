Moncada went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Thursday against the Guardians.

Moncada was one of five White Sox hitters to go yard Thursday, and he tallied his 10th long ball of the season. He's had a few big performances since returning from the injured list Sep. 6, helping him collect 13 hits across 36 at-bats with three homers, six RBI and seven runs scored. Despite some recent signs of life at the plate, Moncada is still hitting only .215/.282/.352 across 363 plate appearances on the campaign.