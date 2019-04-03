White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Continues hot start
Moncada went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, double, two walks and three runs during an 8-1 victory against the Indians on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old went deep against the Indians bullpen, smashing his homer in a lopsided game during the eighth. Five of Moncada's nine hits this season have been for extra bases, as he now has three doubles and two homers. That gives him a dazzling .900 slugging percentage through about the first week of the season. He also supports a .522 on-base percentage in five games.
