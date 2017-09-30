White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Continues September hot streak
Moncada went 2-for-4 in Friday's 10-1 loss to the Indians.
Moncada's wobbly start in the majors when he was called up in July is a distant memory thanks a very productive finish to the season. The rookie's hit .313/.375/.537 with five home runs, 11 RBI and 18 runs scored over the last 19 games. The future is now for Moncada, who will return to the majors for the start of 2018 as Chicago's starting second baseman.
