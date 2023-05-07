White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said that he hasn't ruled out the possibility of Moncada (back) being activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game in Kansas City, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "[Monday is] pretty soon [for a return], but we have to communicate with him after [Sunday's] game to see how he feels," Grifol said of Moncada.

Moncada has been on the shelf since April 14 due to a disc issue, but the 27-year-old was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte earlier this weekend and has gone 2-for-6 with a walk and an RBI through his first two contests with the affiliate. Though Grifol's comments suggest that it's more likely that the team will wait until later in the upcoming week to activate Moncada, the White Sox could expedite the infielder's return if he checks out fine after playing seven innings in the field for Charlotte on Sunday. Until the White Sox formally reinstate Moncada, Hanser Alberto should serve as the team's primary option at third base.