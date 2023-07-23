White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said that Moncada (back) could return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada made his seven rehab appearance for Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday and recorded a double and a pair of walks, bringing his on-base percentage up to .357 during the minor-league assignment. He looks ready to rejoin the big club, and though Moncada mustered a meager .649 OPS at the big-league level this season, Grifol said he still envisions the 28-year-old switch hitter returning to a near-everyday role at third base. Grifol said that Moncada's return won't necessarily bump Jake Burger out of the regular lineup; the skipper floated the possibility of Burger playing more frequently at second base, where he's made two appearances off the bench. Burger could also play at first base if Andrew Vaughn (foot) is moved to the 10-day IL.