Manager Rick Renteria said that Moncada (knee) could play Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

If there were any concern whatsoever regarding Moncada's knee, the White Sox would likely hold him out and extend his All-Star break. However, it seems the knee bruise is minor enough to where it may not even cost Moncada a start. He collided with the Royals' Paulo Orlando on a pickoff play at second base Saturday.

