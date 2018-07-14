White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could play Sunday
Manager Rick Renteria said that Moncada (knee) could play Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
If there were any concern whatsoever regarding Moncada's knee, the White Sox would likely hold him out and extend his All-Star break. However, it seems the knee bruise is minor enough to where it may not even cost Moncada a start. He collided with the Royals' Paulo Orlando on a pickoff play at second base Saturday.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: X-rays negative•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Leaves game early•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Extends hit streak off lefty•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Smacks 11th homer•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Has second straight multi-hit game•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hustle questioned•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...