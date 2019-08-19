White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could return for Minnesota series

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Moncada (hamstring) could possibly return during the series against the Twins that begins Monday, Doug Padilla of the Chicago Sun-TImes reports.

Moncada looks ready to return after going 4-for-12 in the first three games of his rehab assignment before getting the day off Sunday.

