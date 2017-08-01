Moncada (knee) said he expects to miss two to three days with his right knee contusion, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports, though manager Rick Renteria said he could play as early as Wednesday, Hayes also reports.

Players tend to underestimate the time they need to recover, though that doesn't seem to be the case in this instance. The White Sox could choose to err on the side of caution and hold him out a little longer, but either way this is encouraging news, as it seems the knee contusion he is dealing with won't keep him sidelined for very long at all. Yolmer Sanchez will continue to fill in at second base during Moncada's absence.