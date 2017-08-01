White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could return Wednesday
Moncada (knee) said he expects to miss two to three days with his right knee contusion, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports, though manager Rick Renteria said he could play as early as Wednesday, Hayes also reports.
Players tend to underestimate the time they need to recover, though that doesn't seem to be the case in this instance. The White Sox could choose to err on the side of caution and hold him out a little longer, but either way this is encouraging news, as it seems the knee contusion he is dealing with won't keep him sidelined for very long at all. Yolmer Sanchez will continue to fill in at second base during Moncada's absence.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Held out of lineup Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Escapes with knee contusion•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Leaves after brutal collision Monday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Bats cleanup Friday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Launches first career homer•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Showing good plate approach•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...