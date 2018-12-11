White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could see reps at third base
Manager Rick Renteria said Moncada could play some third base in spring training, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Renteria apparently talked to Moncada about playing third base in 2018, and the 23-year-old was open to it. While the added positional flexibility won't hurt, Moncada figures to provide more fantasy value as a second baseman. The 23-year-old hit .235/.315/.400 with 17 homers and 12 steals across 149 games last season.
