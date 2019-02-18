White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could transition to third base
Manager Rick Renteria said could start at third base on Opening Day, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports. "Don't be surprised if you see him there Opening Day," the manager said.
Moncada has been working at third base recently, and it sounds like the White Sox are going to give him an opportunity to take over at the hot corner if he's able to hold his own there during camp. Per Gregor, Renteria noted that playing third base requires more focus, which the team hopes will carry over to Moncada's at-bats after he struck out in 33.4 percent of his plate appearances last season. Should Moncada open the season at third base, Yolmer Sanchez would slide over to cover the keystone.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Takes grounders at third•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could see reps at third base•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Doubles twice Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Sitting for first game of twin bill•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Position change in future?•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: On bench Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Ripple effects of Moustakas signing
Signing with the Brewers seems like good news for Mike Moustakas, but Scott White says it's...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...