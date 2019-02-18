Manager Rick Renteria said could start at third base on Opening Day, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports. "Don't be surprised if you see him there Opening Day," the manager said.

Moncada has been working at third base recently, and it sounds like the White Sox are going to give him an opportunity to take over at the hot corner if he's able to hold his own there during camp. Per Gregor, Renteria noted that playing third base requires more focus, which the team hopes will carry over to Moncada's at-bats after he struck out in 33.4 percent of his plate appearances last season. Should Moncada open the season at third base, Yolmer Sanchez would slide over to cover the keystone.