White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Cranks 13th home run

Moncada went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 6-5 loss to Boston.

Moncada got the White Sox on the board early with his two-run blast in the second inning. The 24-year-old infielder's breakout season keeps getting better. His slash line is up to .299/.352/.522 with 13 homers and 42 RBI in 2019.