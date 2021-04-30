site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Cranks three-run shot
RotoWire Staff
Moncada went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer in Thursday's win over Tigers in the second leg of the doubleheader.
The 25-year-old smacked a three-run home run off Alex Lange in the sixth inning. Moncada is currently slashing .272/.375/.420 as he continues to bounce back from a poor 2020 campaign.
