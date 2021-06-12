Moncada is not in Saturday's lineup against the Tigers.
He is hitting .212 with one home run and one steal in 33 at-bats this month. Leury Garcia will start at third base and bat eighth.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Slugs fifth homer•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Scores, two hits in Game 2•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Plates two runs in Game 1•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Receivers breather Friday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Reaches base three times•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: One streak ends, another continues•