Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins.
Moncada is off to a strong start through the season's first two games (4-for-9 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI), but he'll receive a breather Sunday. Danny Mendick will receive the start at the hot corner and bat eighth in the series finale.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Enjoys productive Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Activated from IL•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Responds well to activity•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: In exhibition lineup•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: May appear in exhibition•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Returns from COVID-19•